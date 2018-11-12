Sportsbot SS302: This combo is a delight for gamers

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 3:45 AM

SportsBot SS 302 is a good 4-in-1 gaming kit with ergonomic design for long-term use

Sportsbot SS302, technologyAppearance-wise, the SportsBot SS 302 comes across as a serious bit of gaming equipment.

Diehard gamers, who spend hours in front of the PC completely immersed in their game, need high-performance equipment to enjoy their hobby to the fullest. The perfect PC game is nothing without the right keyboard, headset and a mouse pad. California-based SoundBot, a leading provider of audio, Bluetooth and gaming accessories, is attempting to lure the serious gamer into its fold with its 4-in-1 gaming combo SportsBot SS 302 gaming kit.

Appearance-wise, the SportsBot SS 302 comes across as a serious bit of gaming equipment. This combo comes with 3-LED keyboard, high quality headset with a Bass Booster switch, 5+1(Scroll Wheel) Mouse with 4-LED and a high quality gaming mouse pad. It carries an affordable price tag of Rs 3,990 and has high durability owing to ABS body.

The SportsBot Keyboard features three LED backlights in three options—Blue, Red and Purple; the mouse too has a 4 LED backlighting option. In addition to this, the keyboard has three brightness settings improving the gamer’s visibility in all conditions, be it day or night. It has more interesting features that will interest any gamer like 26 anti-ghosting keys, perfect for a gamer and it gives a euphoric experience while gaming, along with the mousepad that is extra large for comfortable gaming experience.

Design-wise, the SportsBot SS 302 has a modern design and will immediately catches any gamer’s eye. With this gaming kit at home, you have the chance to entertain friends and get them to visit you more often, with its impressive gaming mouse which has 5+1(Scroll Wheel) button and four changeable levels of dpi resolution; moreover, it corresponds with the LED backlight colours and has a high-precision scroll wheel.

The SportsBot SS 302 has a power- packed specially designed comfort fitted pair of headphones with leather earpads which is made for full enjoyment. Other features include a 40mm driver, rich bass, in-line volume controller, and a microphone that is best in quality.

Overall, the SportsBot SS302 is a good 4-in-1 gaming kit with ergonomic design for long term use. It aims to give gamers an enhanced experience with its easy to use multi combo set keyboard, mouse and headset. Plus with its backlight features, it works perfect in dimly lit areas.

