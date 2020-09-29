Sports IoT platform FanPlay moves to Microsoft Azure cloud, plans to augment engagement for Chennai Super Kings fans during IPL 2020

FanPlayIoT has deployed its platform during the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year.

FanPlay, Sports IoT platform has paired up with Microsoft to use the company’s cloud platform Azure and provide a seamless experience for users. The integration of advanced wearable technologies and Azure’s deep analytics and cloud in FanPlayIoT is expected to enable users to experience fitness activities as well as sports in a more interactive manner. “The platform captures the emotions of sports enthusiasts, through wearables and IoT devices, and quantifies fans’ expressions through a unique FanEmote metric derived from a combination of verbal, emotional and motion vectors,” the company said in a statement.

The platform will also let the users realize their health and wellness goals, and it will also offer expert advice straight from sporting legends and coaches. Apart from a real-time interaction with the sports players, sponsor brands associated with FanPlayIoT will also give users some rewards. According to Sangeeta Bavi, Director, Startup Ecosystem, Microsoft India, right now the times are such that everyone is reimagining experiences for the virtual world. Due to Coronavirus pandemic, matches are being held in restricted settings and in such a scenario, use of FanPlayIoT can be engaging and relevant. “Being powered by Microsoft’s scalable and secure cloud platform allows FanPlayIoT to engage with varying audiences and improve their experiences with intelligent feedback loops,” said Bavi.

Notably, FanPlayIoT has deployed its platform during the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. The idea is to augment engagement for the fans of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). FanPlayIoT platform will help the Chennai cricket team sense the motions as well as emotions of fans on a real-time basis during the matches. It has been designed with a sensing network that includes apps and a variety of wearables and IoT devices along with the integration of social media via Microsoft Dynamics 365.

“Our Azure-based platform captures the fan passion quotient in real-time and enables us to reward those super fans through brand partnerships using neuromarketing principles,” said Dr Mohan Kumar, Founder, FanPlayIOT.