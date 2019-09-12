Spectra hopes to outdo Jio Fiber with 1Gbps plan at Rs 885: Free nine-month service & more

Jio Fiber has set the alarm bells ringing for the rival Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in India, even though analysts think the pricing of the Mukesh Ambani-owned company’s broadband service is not disruptive. Spectra, which is one of the first ISPs to have introduced 1Gbps broadband speeds, has now announced a new bundle offer to counter Jio Fiber. Rated as the top ISP in India in Netflix Speed ISP Index, Spectra is offering 1Gbps plan with a discount of 43 per cent, unlimited data, and free router, installation.

Called the Spectra Fastest, the plan ensures up to 1Gbps broadband speeds and can be subscribed monthly, three-monthly, bi-annually, and annually. The maximum benefits, however, are available under the yearly plan that costs a total of Rs 21,934. The subscriber gets nine months of free service over and above 12 months, in addition to free D-Link 825 AC 1200 dual-band gigabit router, on a returnable basis, and waiver on the security deposit. The yearly cost of Rs 21,934 comes down to an effective monthly pricing of Rs 885, Spectra notes on its website.

The subscribers who wish to pay for six months will also be eligible for all the benefits except for additional nine months of free service. There is only one month extra that the subscriber gets on buying this plan. Rest of the features of the plan, such as security deposit waiver and zero installation charges, are intact on the six-monthly pack as well. The six-monthly plan costs Rs 10,967, inclusive of GST.

Then, there is the three-monthly subscription at Rs 8,073, after adding GST. The subscriber gets 1000GB over and above the bundled data benefit, in addition to 50 per cent off on installation charges. However, there is no waiver on the security deposit on this plan.

The monthly pack, however, will be capped at 500GB per month, with the data rollover facility. The charges for the monthly plan are inclusive of installation charges, security deposit, and GST, which total to Rs 5,008. There are no extra months of service being provided under this plan and even the router is not free – its charges are included in the security deposit.