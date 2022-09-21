Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, Redmi 10 Prime available with big discount.

Xiaomi has announced a slew of discounts on smartphones, smart TVs, and laptops under its festive “Diwali with Mi” sales event. The list includes Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, Redmi 10 Prime, and more. The sale kicked off on September 19.

As part of the sale, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Redmi K50i will be available at a starting price of Rs 45,499 and Rs 19,999 respectively. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 will sell at an effective price of Rs 65,999 during the sale.

Customers purchasing the Redmi and Xiaomi products will also get additional bank offers from ICICI, Kotak, BoB, Indusland, SBI and other payment partners such as Paytm, Zest, and OlaMoney. On purchase of laptops and tablets, customers will get 1-year extended warranty worth Rs 1,999 at Rs 399.

Here are some of the top deals from Xiaomi’s Diwali with Mi sale:

Xiaomi 12 Pro: The 8GB+ 256GB storage variant of Xiaomi 12 Pro is currently priced at Rs 62,999 and will sell at an effective price of Rs 45,499 during the sale. The phone features a WQHD+ dynamic 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and more.

Xiaomi 11T Pro: The 8GB+ 128GB storage variant of 11T Pro is priced at Rs 39,999 and will sell at Rs 28,999. It comes with a 120Hz True 10-bit AMOLED display and Harman Kardon stereo speakers.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge: Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge comes in 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It is currently priced at Rs 26,999 and will sell at Rs 19,999.

Redmi K50i: The Redmi K50i comes in a 6GB+64GB storage variant which comes with a triple camera setup, and comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. The smartphone is currently selling for Rs 25,999 and will be sold for an effective price of Rs 19,999.

Redmi Note 11: The 6GB+ 128GB storage variant smartphone will sell for Rs 16,999 on the company’s official website. The phone comes with a 90Hz AMOLED Display, a 6nm Snapdragon 680 processor, and 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro: The smartphone comes in 6GB+ 128GB storage variant with a 6.67-inch 120 FHD+ AMOLED display. It will sell for Rs 16,749.

Mi NoteBook Pro i5 R: The laptop comes in two variants 8GB+ 512 GB and 16GB+ 512GB which will be priced at Rs 50,999 and Rs 52,999 respectively.

Redmi 10 Prime: 4GB+ 64GB storage variant of Redmi 10 Prime with a 6.5-inch display and MediaTek Helio G88 chipset will sell for Rs 9,499.

RedmiBook 15: The RedmiBook 15 laptop has a windows 11 Home operating system, 46W battery will be sold for Rs 28,999.

Other ecosystem products like Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro, Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 1080p 2i and more will also be available for sale and will come priced between Rs 1,000 to Rs 18,000.

