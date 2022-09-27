Flipkart has said that some iPhone 13 orders were cancelled by sellers due to anomalies. Flipkart announced the iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 50,000 during its ongoing Big Billion Days sale but many customers were unable to get it due to their order being cancelled for an unknown reason.

Agitated customers took it to their social media accounts expressing anger over the delay or cancellation of iPhone 13 delivery. Hours after, Flipkart in response issued a statement saying that a small portion of nearly 3 per cent of all orders were “cancelled by sellers due to anomalies”.

“As a customer-focused e-commerce marketplace, we encourage sellers to prioritise the customers’ orders and strive to keep them delighted with their service,” company spokesperson told a news wire agency. The company stated that nearly 70 per cent of all iPhone orders placed across cities like Guntur, Gorakhpur, and Siliguri were successfully delivered by the sellers.

“I ordered iPhone 13 using Flipkart but it got auto cancelled after 3 days. Tried calling the customer care centre but didn’t get a satisfactory answer. Please check Flipkart,” wrote on of the users on Twitter.

“Booked iPhone 13 during the Big Billion Day Sale & was eagerly waiting for the delivery. The product was cancelled by the seller/ Flipkart without any explanation. Pathetic experience,” wrote another user who was unable to get the iPhone 13 despite placing the order on Flipkart. Many others also took it to the microblogging platform expressing dissatisfaction with Flipkart’s service.

Flipkart is currently hosting Big Billion Days sale on its website. The e-commerce giant is giving deals and discounts across range of products including Android phones and iPhones. The company is selling iPhone 13 at Rs 58,990 during the sale. There’s up to Rs 14,950 under the exchange value offer that brings down the price of the phone to under Rs 50,000. Further, there’s 5 per cent cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank card users.

