Soundcore R100 TWS Earbuds: Big sound from a small package

You know what they say: The best things often come in small packages. My reference is to the R100 TWS earbuds by US-based audio brand Soundcore, part of the Anker Innovations’ family of consumer brands. The R100 TWS has been launched at a special offer price of Rs 1,799 on Flipkart, it has a massive 25 hours of battery life, its Hall-sensor Technology ensures connectivity within three seconds of opening the case.
Featuring 10mm dynamic drivers, the earbuds build an enthralling and immersive listening experience that is meant for today’s millennial generation. Bass Up technology analyses low frequencies in real-time and instantly intensifies them. They are equipped with two microphones for a superior calling experience making it your perfect work, be it work or play mode.
Designed compact and ultra-lightweight in a glossy finish, R100 is available in shades of Black (our trial unit) and White. R100 is powered by the latest Bluetooth 5.0, offering seamless and instant pairing. The TWS can also be operated individually. The carrying case offers upto three times the charge with up to 25 hours of total audio bliss apart from the earbuds that offer a nonstop playback of up to six hours.
Soundcore R100 is IPX5 high level water resistant, making it your gym buddy or jogging essential. It meets the needs of every music lover by offering powerful precision sound and style with a secure fit designed for longer hours of use. Company officials inform that Soundcore R100 is manufactured using silicone that provides superior comfort. The capacitive controls on each earbud help the user to control the functions. Overall, the R100 is very lightweight, compact and stylish, and stands out for its remarkable sound quality – both for music and calls. A great audio kit to consider.
KEY FEATURES
6.5 hours playtime (25 hours with charging case)
Clear calls via 2 Mics
Hall-sensor technology ensures connectivity in 3 seconds
Wireless range 10 metres, Bluetooth version 5.0 IPXS water resistant
Estimated street price: Rs 1,799
