SOUNDCORE MOTION+ SPEAKER: Impressive sound for the size

For more than a year now, an overwhelming number of people have been confined to their homes due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. While work-from-home or study-from-home has been the norm in everyday life, a lot of people have noticed an increase in the time they devoted to musical activities such as listening, singing, dancing or playing an instrument. After all, we are all missing our normal social support from friends and family; in such trying times, people have turned to music to cope with their anxiety levels, relax and elevate their mood.

Naturally, speakers of all kinds— wired or wireless, big or small and portable— are in demand these days. A new wireless Hi-Fi portable speaker by the US-based audio brand Soundcore by Anker promises to bring the benefits of music on body, mind, relationships and more. This reviewer has been testing the 30W Bluetooth party speaker, Motion+, for the past few days now, it stands out for its remarkable sound and goes a long way in decreasing mental fatigue after a long day.

In the box, you’ll get the Soundcore Motion+ speaker, USB-C cable and an AUX cable. Priced at Rs 6,999, Motion+ comes in a rectangular shape, with rounded edges. It comes with IPX7 rating so it is fully water-proof, resistant to water splashes and can be submerged upto one meter in water for 30 minutes. Inside, the speaker is loaded with two 40KHz ultra-high frequency tweeters, neodymium woofers and oversized passive radiators to fill every corner of the room with 30W of loud rich sound. Its Qualcomm aptX technology ensures lossless music reproduction, when streaming music wirelessly. Furthermore, Anker’s BassUp technology ensures huge sound with intense bass, in real time. It also comes with a BassUp button, to increase the Bass in the audio.

Switched on and connected to a music source, I streamed all kinds of music from the Spotify app. Ghazals from Jagjit Singh, Ghulam Ali and Pankaj Udhas, RD Burman collections from the 1980s, Nazia-Zoheb Hassan disco songs, etc., the Motion+ provides room-filling sound with very good depth and clarity. The speaker’s ultra-wide frequency range stretches from 50Hz to 40kHz and is paired with advanced DSP and amplifiers to ensure the minutest details of the song, preserving the accuracy of highs, mids and lows. Additionally, its dual tweeters, woofers and passive radiators have been installed at a 15-degree angle for maximum quality coverage.

Using Anker’s proprietary battery technology, Motion+ comes with a 6700mAh battery, that keeps the music playing for 12 non-stop hours. The device can also be controlled via Soundcore app (available on both Android and iOS), that offers the multiple pre-set modes and a fully customisable EQ experience.

My takeaways: Motion+ combines a decent set of features into an affordable package that’s tough to beat. For the price, it offers good sound, a tough waterproof build and good user experience. It’s fun to have this around during our stay-at-home days. I recommend Motion+ for anyone looking for a wireless speaker that can do it all without breaking the bank.

Estimated street price: Rs 6,999