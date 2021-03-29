  • MORE MARKET STATS

Soundcore Motion Plus: Best for outdoor use

March 29, 2021 1:15 AM

Experience a vibrant party with this speaker’s loud and clear sound

There’s a new party speaker in town. US-based audio brand Soundcore by Anker has added a new party speaker to its range of audio products in India – Motion Plus 30W Bluetooth speaker. Priced at Rs 6,999, Motion Plus is designed to be extremely portable, delivers 30W of sound and is well-suited for outdoors with a customised sound profile.

Motion Plus comes in a rectangular shape, with rounded edges. The speaker is equipped with impressive, pure high resolution audio. It is loaded with two 40KHz ultra-high frequency tweeters, neodymium woofers and oversized passive radiators to fill every corner of the room with 30W of LOUD rich sound. Its Qualcomm aptX technology ensures lossless music reproduction, when streaming music wirelessly. Furthermore, Anker’s BassUp technology ensures huge sound with intense bass, in real time. The speaker also comes with a BassUp button, to increase the Bass in the audio.

The Motion Plus ultra-wide frequency range stretches from 50Hz to 40kHz and is paired with advanced DSP and amplifiers to ensure the minutest details of the song, preserving the accuracy of highs, mids and lows. To ensure the front row experience, dual tweeters, woofers and passive radiators have been installed at a 15-degree angle for maximum quality coverage. Using Anker’s proprietary battery technology, Motion Plus comes with a 6700mAh battery that keeps the music playing for 12 non-stop hours. The device can also be controlled via Soundcore app (available on both Android and iOS), that offers the multiple pre-set modes and a fully customisable EQ experience.

The speaker is IPX7 waterproof, safeguarding against spilled drinks, rain or any kinds of liquids. The connectivity options include 3.5mm audio input and Bluetooth V5.0. Motion Plus is housed in a metal grille and most of the control buttons are on the top.

Estimated street price: Rs 6,999

