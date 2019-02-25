Soundcore Liberty Air review: Earbuds that give crystal-clear calls, provide freedom from wires

In the box, you’ll get the Liberty Air earphone unit, charging case, Micro-USB cable and ear tips in multiple sizes (XS, S, ML, L).

These days, there is a huge demand for good quality earphones and headphones for the simple reason that people listen to music stored on their mobile devices. Additionally, long commuting hours in public transport mean that one needs to stay in touch with their friends, family members and colleagues—here too, these audio gear come handy. No wonder, brands like Beats Electronics, Bose, Sennheiser, Sony, Skullcandy, to name a few, are seeing healthy demand for their wired and wireless headphones.

Anker Innovations, a US-based consumer electronics brand and the brainchild of former Google employee Steven Yang, was founded in 2011 in California and has a strong presence across countries such as Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy and China. The company is now testing the waters here with its Soundcore Liberty Air wireless earphones. Available on Amazon at a price of Rs 7,999, these wireless earphones promise to give a good audio experience with good call quality, push-and-go feature for easy pairing and graphene enhanced sound. Let us take a look at their performance.

In the box, you’ll get the Liberty Air earphone unit, charging case, Micro-USB cable and ear tips in multiple sizes (XS, S, ML, L). In short, this ergonomic in-ear design with ear tips in multiple sizes brings tailored fit to each ear size. To get started, remove the film on the earbuds when taking them out of the charging case for the first time. Open or close the charging case to activate the LED battery indicator. Insert the earbuds into the inner canal of your ears, turn and find the most comfortable position. To preserve battery lifespan, fully charge at least once every 45 days.

The Liberty Air earbuds switch on automatically when taken out of the charging case. To manually switch on, tap the multifunction touchpad on both your earbuds once. The earbuds switch off automatically when placed in the charging case. To set up Bluetooth connection, enter pairing mode when earbuds are switched on. Take my word, it’s a simple and straightforward process.

The One-Step Pairing ensures immediate connect to the device. A seamlessly concealed sensor in both the earbuds enables seamless operation. The two built-in microphones with uplink noise cancellation boosts clarity by recognising user voice and filtering out ambient noises to ensure crystal-clear sound even in noisy spaces. The stereo calls further enhance call quality by allowing you to hear the other person’s voice in both earbuds.

Furthermore, the Graphene-coated drivers oscillate precisely, enabling Liberty Air to reproduce highly-accurate sound. Every detail of the music, from the deepest bass to the brightest mids, and lush treble is delivered with extraordinary clarity and no distortion. Additionally, the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology and a FPC antenna creates a rock-solid connection for skip-free music.

An Anker certified battery and a new generation Bluetooth chipset drive brings efficient power consumption for upto 5 hours of playtime from a single charge and extend to 20-hour playtime with the charging case. The Liberty Air earbuds have good build and design, and are light and compact enough to be your ideal companion for every situation —running, biking or simply commuting around town. In short, your search for great sounding, good value headphones ends here.

– Estimated street price: Rs 7,999