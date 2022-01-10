Soundcore Infini soundbar: Theatre-like sound at home

The Infini soundbar has a compact design and provides a good cinematic experience with crisp highs & booming bass

Confined to the four walls of their homes during the never-ending pandemic, people are seeking new ways to bust boredom and enhance their lives. Listening to music has long been a favourite activity, but the number of hours devoted to listening to music has increased manifold. “In fact, with Covid-19 in-home entertainment is one of the most important stress busters today,” remarks Gopal Jeyaraj, country head, India and Saarc, Anker Innovations. Recently, we had reviewed Life Q35 active noise-cancelling headphones by the US-based audio brand Soundcore by Anker. The company’s newest Infini soundbar, priced at Rs 9,999, promises to be an audio treat for home-bound consumers. Let’s check out the finer details of this audio product.

For the uninitiated, a soundbar is an elongated speaker that can reproduce a wide sound field thanks to a number of built-in small speakers. It comes equipped with its own amplifier to control these speakers, and there are various connection options to connect your equipment and TV. The average soundbar can be mounted on the wall under the TV or placed on the furniture of the TV. The soundbar has emerged as one of the most popular solutions for those looking for a home cinema system but who do not want many speakers in the room.

The Infini soundbar system ticks a lot of boxes for tech-savvy consumers: it sounds marvelous, with crisp highs and booming bass. It brings a pretty good cinematic experience with its built-in Dual Bass port design and rich soundscape. The product with 18 months warranty is available only on Flipkart in India. It comes crafted in a sleek and stylish design.

At my end, I set up the Infini soundbar with my decade-old Sony Bravia wall-mounted TV. There are many things that will appeal to you in this 2.1 channel soundbar. First, it comes with a premium black finish that will amplify any interior’s aesthetics. Second, the Infini can fit comfortably under the TV or can be mounted to any device hassle-free. Three, with 100W RMS, the soundbar boosts every aspect of the entertainment—be it your living room or dedicated entertainment room; it’s a theatre-like experience while watching movies. The portable device provides a 360-degree balanced sound and deep bass for your movies, music, and other entertainment sessions. Four, it offers much-improved audio quality in a relatively compact package, as evidenced from the movies that I streamed from Prime Video and Netflix.

Probing the innards, the soundbar comes embedded with two top-notch subwoofers, mid-range drivers, and tweeters are paired with dual bass reflex ports to work in tandem with impressive amplifiers. This good combination coupled with the company’s Bass up technology fuels sounds with very good clarity and depth.

Additionally, the soundbar is equipped with three modes—Movie, Music and Dialogue, enabling customised acoustics for an enriching experience. Switch to the sound, depending on the mood, whether with pulsating Bass or well-measured Balanced mode.

The versatile soundbar is compatible with all the devices. It can be connected via digital optical, digital coaxial, or AUX connections and wirelessly via Bluetooth. Additionally, the soundbar supports Dual Control, enabling remote and built-in buttons for convenient control of the volume, sound modes, and switching between wired and wireless connections.

Key takeaways: The Infini soundbar looks great in appearance and emits impressive sound, especially its thunderous bass. It has the ability to easily project audio around the room with impressive detail, thereby creating an immersive viewing experience. Connectivity is top-notch too. Overall, the Infini offers both great value and impeccable performance.

Estimated street price: Rs 9,999