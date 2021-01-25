Soundcore Infini Pro: Stylish soundbar with rich and realistic aural quality

With 18 months warranty, it is available on Flipkart at a price tag of Rs 15,999.

Soundcore by Anker, a US-based audio brand, recently announced the launch of 3D soundbar ‘Infini Pro’ for the Indian markets. A must-have gadget to accompany modern TV viewing, the soundbar with Dolby Atmos support and built in sub-woofers reproduces a rich and realistic aural quality. With 18 months warranty, it is available on Flipkart at a price tag of Rs 15,999.

The speaker supports the leading surround sound technology Dolby Atmos that reproduces cinema-like audio. Not only does it seem as if the sound is moving around the room, but Dolby Atmos simultaneously adds an overhead dimension to create an even more immersive movie watching atmosphere.

To produce room-filling sound, the speaker is equipped with dual 2.5-inch mid-range drivers and 1-inch tweeters, further paired with built-in up-facing 3-inch subwoofers and symmetrical bass reflex ports. To add even more bass intensity, Infini Pro is integrated with exclusive BassUp technology: a customised digital signal processor that enhances bass output in real time. Infini Pro’s huge 105dB sound with 120W output promises intense action scenes and jaw-dropping movie moments.

Infini Pro supports Dolby vision pass-through to 4K TVs and also supports 4KHDR, enhancing the latest movie formats. Optimising the entertainment quotient the speaker calibrates the audio to one of the three modes—Movie Mode boosting movie dialogues and good sound clarity with deeper bass, Music Mode offering greater depth and dimension through intensified treble, or Voice Mode for increased volume and clarity. You can use the Soundcore app or remote control to tailor the Infini Pro’s output to any user requirement.

Designed in a stylish manner, Infini Pro is wrapped in a discreet black fabric to allow it to blend effortlessly with home interiors. The speaker supports versatile input options which includes HDMI, HDMI Arc, AUX, Bluetooth and Digital Optical.

Estimated street price: Rs 15,999