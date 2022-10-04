Sound quality now influences decisions on buying TVs

Super Plastronics is the exclusive brand licensee of Blaupunkt TVs in India, and has just launched a new range of QLED TVs featuring the new Google TV platform. The company CEO, Avneet Singh Marwah, spoke to Sudhir Chowdhary on some of the recent trends in the smart TV

segment. Excerpts:

What are the consumer preferences when it comes to buying a smart TV?

Over the last year, there has been a significant shift in customer TV preferences, with a growing demand for larger-screen TVs with powerful audio capabilities that provide a theatre-like experience at home. Nowadays, a TV is no longer just the big screen at home; it is connected to various other smart devices. We are a manufacturing company and the brand licensee of four major global TV brands – Blaupunkt, Thomson, Kodak and Westinghouse – and in the last three years we have seen a growth of 35% in the smart TV market.

Consumers are back in stores after a gap of two years and the festive buying sentiment is at an all-time high. The exclusive discounts and offers during this period are very enticing for consumers looking to make a purchase. Often, people upgrade their regular TV to a premium TV with affordable pricing and other appliances during the festive season as it is an opportune time to do so.

Where do you see Blaupunkt in the future?

We see Blaupunkt as one of the leading premium Smart TV brands in India with a key differentiator of having one of the best sound outputs in a smart TV where customers don’t have to buy external speakers. For Blaupunkt, we are seeing a growth of 70% this festive season and looking to sell more than 50,000 units. We want Blaupunkt to achieve more than 5% market share in the next 4 years.

Even in the Big Billion Days Sale, all the recently launched Blaupunkt QLED models, 50 inches, 55 inches and 65 inches and other 4k models in big sizes were sold out. We have seen a heavy demand from the consumers shifting towards premium smart Tvs.

What should the users expect in terms of display and sound output?

The panels used in Blaupunkt TVs are A+ grade, most of the models have IPS panels with more than 400 nits of the backlight. Our Blaupunkt QLED 4K TV features 60W speakers with Dolby Atmos support and provides 360- degree surround sound that will provide a theatre-like experience at home and will transform the living space. It makes you feel as if you are in the middle of the action, rather than just watching it from the sidelines.

The audio quality is what makes or breaks the viewing experience for a lot of users. SmartTVs need to have high-quality speakers that can provide clear and powerful sound. We are India’s first manufacturing brand to launch QLED with Google TV. The Blaupunkt Google QLED TV comes with voice assistance with a far-field mic and is one step ahead of any other entertainment box, making it easy and hassle-free for consumers to navigate and find their favourite trending movies based on their viewing habits, and shows with the press of a button.