SOULFIT SONIC V08 TALK BAND: The smart way to keep fit

Soulfit Sonic V08 is a decent fitness band with activity tracker and heart rate monitor (Image: website/soulfit)

These days it is fairly common to see people – especially the middle-aged ones – fiddling with their fitness bands, smartwatches or fitness app equipped-mobile phones. Probe further and they’ll admit they are checking out their heart rate, blood pressure, step counts, calories burned etc. Heart rate monitoring in the above mentioned age bracket can be crucial information in your daily routine. It doesn’t matter if you lead a hectic life or undertake different aerobic exercises – keeping a track of your heart rate will tell when not to push yourself much.

I have been using the ergonomically designed Soulfit Sonic V08 for quite a few days now and let me admit this solid Black colour device is pretty good at giving you accurate results when it comes to heart rate monitoring. That’s not all, it is a very good wearable as it has multi-utility function of two devices. It is a Bluetooth Earpiece + Blood Pressure + Fitness Tracker device. Its real-time Pedometer helps in measuring steps, distance and calories. One can listen to music while using the talkband. Put simply, Soulfit Sonic V08 is more than just a fitness tracker. The Smart watch display detaches itself to become a Bluetooth Earpiece that can be used to answer a call or listening to your playlist.

The default display after turning on the Soulfit Sonic V08 is time interface. Tap the touch area and users can change between multiple functional interfaces – Time, Call Alert, Pedometer, Calories, Sleep Monitor, Heart Rate Monitor etc. To get started, search for H Band in App Store for iOS users or Google Play for Android devices. Pull the Bluetooth earpiece out of the Smartband, then press the touch area for 3 seconds so it switches to Bluetooth earpiece pairing interface. Take my word, pairing is simple and straight forward and I did not face any hiccups in pairing the two devices.

Let me talk about some of the features that I explored in the Soulfit Sonic V08. The accurate algorithm of this wearable device lets you keep tabs on your everyday log of low and high blood pressure. It lets you calibrate your blood pressure once, then you never have to worry again. It can check your blood pressure in a few seconds. Soulfit Sonic’s sensors intelligently monitor your body – even when you are asleep – so that you get hourly updates on your blood pressure level.

Advanced motion detection in the Soulfit Sonic V08 accurately and precisely tracks sleep. You can get a personalied sleep schedule based on your sleep goals, recent trends and your wake-up target. There’s also daily logs of how long you are sleeping and other insights to help you be well rested.

When a phone call is coming in and the Bluetooth earpiece is at the smart band base the user can pick up the phone call by taking the Bluetooth earpiece out of the Smartband. When a phone call is coming in and the Bluetooth earpiece is not at the Smartband, the user can pick up the phone call by pressing the touch base. Trust me, you need to spend some time with Soultif Sonic V08 to know about all its functions and capabilities.

In summary, the Soulfit Sonic V08 is a must have device for working people as it is adept at making their life really convenient.