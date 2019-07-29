Sorry Apple fans, first 5G iPhone may not launch this year

People who may find it difficult to understand the difference between the two networks, here is what it means. (PC: Reuters)

Apple is going to seemingly come out with 5G iPhone models in 2020, skipping this year’s launch. According to a report by 9to5Mac, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that Apple will launch three new iPhone models next year, all of them supporting 5G. He also added that Apple will take advantage of its deal with Intel where it acquired the chipmaker’s smartphone modem business.

The analyst also said, as cited in the report, that all three iPhone models that will be launched in 2020 will most likely support mmWave and Sub-6GHz spectrum. This is required for the US market. However, it is not clear if Apple will come out with a 5G phone that will only have Sub-6Hz which will allow Apple to sell the latest iPhone models for a less price next year.

People who may find it difficult to understand the difference between the two networks, here is what it means.

Two types of 5G networks exist, the first one is mmWave technology which is the superfast version of 5G and is often talked about. However, it is important to note that it will not be used in all areas as it is only used in highly populated areas. Whereas in rural and suburban areas sub-6Hz 5G will be used as it supports mid-band and low-band speeds. This still means that the sub-6Hz 5G will be faster than 4G but will be significantly slower than mmWave 5G technology.

It is also expected that the new range of iPhones in 2020 will sport OLED screens. Currently, Apple iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS are the only two phones from last year that have OLED screens, which might change next year. According to reports, Apple will continue to use the Qualcomm-manufactured processors in the iPhone models that will be launched in 2020. There is no confirmation on when Apple will be ready with its own modem chips.