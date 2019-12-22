Soon you can share knowledge with AI-powered data repository

The panel was set up by the government in February 2018 to focus on building models, frameworks and platforms for collaborative work on AI and ML. The panel submitted its draft report earlier this month.

The ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY) is working on a project to develop a platform that will act as a repository of all publicly shareable data, information, tools, literature, etc. It will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to aid individuals, industry and academia to conduct studies, training or research for developing commercial and non-commercial solutions devoted to socio-economic well being.

Sources said the IT ministry is deliberating on creating a platform — National Artificial Intelligence Resource Platform (NAIRP) — that will have the potential to develop into a central repository of various components of an AI ecosystem, making it a knowledge integration and dissemination base.

“It will catalyse the development of a partnership or collaboration or contribution or a participation model for sharing knowledge and data, meta-data structure, annotation, API framework, IP creation, innovation, value-added AI services, government adoption and human interactions,” said a source.

The need for creating such a platform has been recommended by the committee on platforms and data for AI, which was chaired by professor PP Chakraborty from IIT Kharagpur. The panel was set up by the government in February 2018 to focus on building models, frameworks and platforms for collaborative work on AI and ML. The panel submitted its draft report earlier this month.

Besides Chakraborty, the committee comprised NIC director general Neeta Verma and top scientists from the IT ministry and academics from IITs and NITs. It also included representatives from Google, TCS, Microsoft, Nvidia and IT-ITeS industry body, Nasscom.

Another source explained that NAIRP will become the central hub of knowledge integration and dissemination in AI and ML. MeitY is analysing available platforms like AI Singapore, Kaggle and initiatives such as National Digital Library of India and data.gov.in.

“See we began with a push towards e-governance and ICT, which enabled a vast amount of data to be captured and generated by the government. Now, there is a pressing need for a public platform that can make data, tools and knowledge pertaining to AI available in an easy-to-use, reliable and effective format for researchers and citizens. After following privacy and security best practices on this data, releasing it into the public domain as open data will attract some of the brightest minds in the field to identify and solve India’s problems,” he added.

Besides, the industry will also benefit from this as the overall quality and quantity of qualified practitioners of AI technologies will increase over time. This will also allow for locally-sourced talent to be available for stakeholders to utilise according to their needs, the source said.

“It is expected that this platform will be built in a contributory and participatory format by all stakeholders. Initially and primarily driven and mainly funded by the government, the platform will also witness participation from academic and research institutions, industry and corporate bodies and entrepreneurs. We should see more progress on this front in the coming months,” the source added.