Soon, file FIR and apply for character certificates using UPCOP app in Uttar Pradesh

UPCOP app will soon be available to the citizens

The Uttar Pradesh police is planning an app for the people of the state to lodge first information reports (FIRs), even against unnamed persons, soon, an official said on Monday. The app named ‘UPCOP’ will reduce the people-police station interface.

Several facilities like lodging reports on lost and found, seeking permission for protests and demonstration, rallies, holding events, applying for character certificates, filing complaints for unclaimed bodies, getting post-mortem reports and information on wanted criminals will be available on it.

A total of 22 services will be made available through this police app, Director General of Police O.P. Singh said. “Once a complaint is lodged, the complainant would also get a certified acknowledgement,” he added. There would also be a special feature dedicated to senior citizens and those physically challenged. The app will also create awareness among people on cyber crimes like debit card-, credit card-, and ATM card-frauds.