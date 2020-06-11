Sony’s WH-CH710N headphones bring WH-1000XM3-like features at under Rs 10,000

Sony’s WH-CH710N

Sony’s WH-1000XM3s are one of the best wireless noise cancelling headphones that money can buy today, but at almost Rs 30,000 (price has gone down since and now selling for Rs 25,00 on Amazon), they can be out of reach for many buyers. The WH-CH710N headphones, that Sony has launched today, try to bring at least some of those high-end features, including 30-hour+ battery life, at a more mass-market price.

Sony has launched the WH-CH710N wireless noise cancelling headphones in India at a fairly aggressive Rs 9,990, which is good value for money since their predecessor, the WH-CH700Ns, were launched at Rs 12,990 last year.

Sony says the WH-CH710N headphones use AI to constantly analyze environmental ambient sound components and automatically select the most effective noise cancelling mode for your surroundings. The over-the-ear style headphones weigh just 233 grams and are designed for long usage. These have a matte plastic body with physical controls for play/pause, volume and others. The WH-CH710N headphones charge over USB Type-C.

Under the hood, the WH-CH710N headphones boast of 30mm driver units and there’s support for SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs (only). There are also dual microphones built into them to make voice calls, plus there is also support for voice assistance. The WH-CH710N headphones are claimed to offer up to 35 hours of battery life on single charge and there is also support for fast charging. A 10 minute of charge is said to give you up to 60 minutes of music playback on the WH-CH710N headphones.