Sony’s unannounced WH-1000XM4 headphones, successor to the fantastic XM3s, leak in full glory

Sony’s unannounced WH-1000XM4 headphones, successor to the fantastic XM3s, have leaked in full glory courtesy a new listing on Walmart. The listing (first spotted by Android Police) leaves nothing to the imagination when it comes to looks, specs, as well as pricing. So, basically everything is out, which could also mean Sony is probably looking to launch these headphones soon.

So, what’s new? Well not a lot. The XM4s look like a minor update to the XM3s which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. There’s not a lot to complain in the XM3s, which make for one of the best noise-cancelling headphones in the market today. It’s literally a riot when these things go on discount on Amazon. So, obviously, expectations will be very high with their successors.

So, again, what’s new? Sony seems to have taken user feedback very seriously when supposedly designing the XM4s. The XM4s, as per the listing, will support multiple device pairing. This means, you’ll be able to pair them simultaneously with two different devices. That’s probably the biggest change you can expect, in addition to Sony’s new Precise Voice Pickup Technology that seems to take into account both their five built-in microphones and updated signal processing to improve voice calling.

There are two other minor updates. The XM4’s will feature Sony’s new Adaptive Sound Controls that will apparently allow users to make custom profiles based on locations through the companion app. There’s also DSEE Extreme, an upgraded version of the existing DSEE HX, that will use AI for enhancing sound. More specifically, it will “upscale compressed digital music files in real time” and “restore the high-range sound lost in compression.”

Rest of the deal stays the same. We’re looking at probably the same high-quality noise-cancellation, USB-C fast charging, LDAC, touchpad controls, and up to 30-hours of battery life. The Walmart listing suggests a price tag of $348 or roughly Rs 26,300.