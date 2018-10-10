​​​
  4. Sony’s new wireless noise-cancelling headphones cost whopping Rs 29,990

Sony’s new wireless noise-cancelling headphones cost whopping Rs 29,990

Expanding its position in the audio segment, Sony India on Wednesday launched a headphone "WH-1000XM3" that comes with noise cancellation technology for Rs 29,990.

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 10, 2018 5:01 PM
sony wh-1000xm3 price in india, sony wh-1000xm3 release date india, sony wh-1000xm3 india price, sony wh-1000xm3 india launch date, sony wh-1000xm3 buy online, sony wh-1000xm3 review, sony wh-1000xm3 buy india The headphones are enabled by the “SENSE ENGINE” which gives users the power to tune in and out of users music at a touch.

Expanding its position in the audio segment, Sony India on Wednesday launched a headphone “WH-1000XM3” that comes with noise cancellation technology for Rs 29,990.

The headphones benefit from a newly-developed HD noise cancelling processor “QN1” which has approximately four times greater performance than the previous processor, the company said in a statement.

“WH-1000XM3” is equipped with smart listening features such as Adaptive Sound Control which automatically detects a user’s physical situation and activity.

The headphones are enabled by the “SENSE ENGINE” which gives users the power to tune in and out of users music at a touch.

It will be available for pre-booking on Amazon and Croma from October 11 to 18 and at Sony Centres and major electronic stores from October 18.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top