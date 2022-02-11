Sony’s new AI-based Gran Turismo agent can beat top gamers

The latest technological development comes shortly after Sony announced the acquisition of video game developer Bungie for $3.6 billion.

Sony has developed Gran Turismo Sophy (GT Sophy), an Artificial Intelligence-based agent trained to make the PlayStation 4 racing simulation game GT Sport more realistic.

The AI agent has been developed jointly by Sony AI, Polyphony Digital, and Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Sony AI, said GT Sophy was developed using its novel deep reinforcement learning platform, Polyphony Digital’s real driving simulator GT, and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s cloud gaming infrastructure.

The trio trained GT Sophy to master driving skills through simulations connected to more than 1,000 PlayStation 4 consoles by bringing these technologies together.

The skills mastered by GT Sophy include the ability to control a race car, such as knowing the points to accelerate and brake, understanding racing tactics such as using slipstream passing, blocking, and crossover passes, as well as etiquette such as avoiding at-fault collisions and respecting driving lines of the opponent.

GT Sophy’s capabilities were tested against four of the world’s best GT drivers in two events, Sony AI said.

“By making improvements to the agent based on the results of the first race, GT Sophy outperformed the best human GT drivers in both time trial races and an FIA-certified Gran Turismo Championships format race for the second event,” the company said on its website.

Sony AI said it also had plans to work with Polyphony Digital to explore how to integrate GT Sophy into future releases of the series.

“Gran Turismo Sophy is a significant development in AI whose purpose is not simply to be better than human players, but to offer players a stimulating opponent that can accelerate and elevate the players’ techniques and creativity to the next level,” Sony AI CEO Hiroaki Kitano said.

“In addition to making contributions to the gaming community, we believe this breakthrough presents new opportunities in areas such as autonomous racing, autonomous driving, high-speed robotics and control.”

The latest technological development comes shortly after Sony announced the acquisition of video game developer Bungie for $3.6 billion. Bungie is behind the hugely popular titles such as the Destiny series.

Sony Group Corporation Chairman, President, and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said they planned to “utilise the Sony Group’s diverse array of entertainment and technology assets to support further evolution of Bungie and its ability to create iconic worlds; across multiple platforms and media”.