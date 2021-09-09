Sony’s entry-level HT-S40R 5.1 channel home theatre system pumps 600W audio, connects wirelessly to your TV

Sony has launched a new entry-level home theatre system called HT-S40R in India today. Complicated naming aside, this 5.1 channel setup that includes a soundbar, two wireless rear speaker and subwoofer combo packs some serious punch for its relatively affordable pricing. It can pump out 600W sound and connect wirelessly to a compatible Bravia TV […]
Sony has launched a new entry-level home theatre system called HT-S40R in India today. Complicated naming aside, this 5.1 channel setup that includes a soundbar, two wireless rear speaker and subwoofer combo packs some serious punch for its relatively affordable pricing. It can pump out 600W sound and connect wirelessly to a compatible Bravia TV for starters.
Sony says, it has also made the all-round design sleek and minimal so it can blend with your surroundings easily. All this and the HT-S40R still costs a competitive Rs 28,990. It is available for buying starting today across Sony Centre, major electronic stores and online via ShopatSC and other e-commerce portals.
Also Read | Sony SRS-XP700 wireless speaker review: Go big or go home
Sony is really touting the near wireless setup that it is offering with the HT-S40R. The soundbar and subwoofer for instance share a single power connection. The rear speakers are similarly powered by a wireless amplifier. Lastly, the whole setup can be connected to select Bravia TVs wirelessly over Bluetooth. Sony has put out a list of all the TVs that will support the feature on its website.
Speaking of audio, the HT-S40R can output 600W power. The soundbar supports Dolby Digital. Connectivity options include HDMI ARC, optical and analogue. It of course supports Bluetooth (version 5.0). There is also a USB port to connect your phone to it for instance.
Sony lets you choose between four custom sound profiles in addition to offering a ‘night’ and ‘voice’ mode through the bundled remote.
Also Read | Apple has done a fantastic job of driving consumer education and awareness around Atmos music: Dolby
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.