Sony’s entry-level HT-S40R 5.1 channel home theatre system pumps 600W audio, connects wirelessly to your TV

The Sony HT-S40R India price is Rs 28,990.

Sony has launched a new entry-level home theatre system called HT-S40R in India today. Complicated naming aside, this 5.1 channel setup that includes a soundbar, two wireless rear speaker and subwoofer combo packs some serious punch for its relatively affordable pricing. It can pump out 600W sound and connect wirelessly to a compatible Bravia TV for starters.

Sony says, it has also made the all-round design sleek and minimal so it can blend with your surroundings easily. All this and the HT-S40R still costs a competitive Rs 28,990. It is available for buying starting today across Sony Centre, major electronic stores and online via ShopatSC and other e-commerce portals.

Sony is really touting the near wireless setup that it is offering with the HT-S40R. The soundbar and subwoofer for instance share a single power connection. The rear speakers are similarly powered by a wireless amplifier. Lastly, the whole setup can be connected to select Bravia TVs wirelessly over Bluetooth. Sony has put out a list of all the TVs that will support the feature on its website.

Speaking of audio, the HT-S40R can output 600W power. The soundbar supports Dolby Digital. Connectivity options include HDMI ARC, optical and analogue. It of course supports Bluetooth (version 5.0). There is also a USB port to connect your phone to it for instance.

Sony lets you choose between four custom sound profiles in addition to offering a ‘night’ and ‘voice’ mode through the bundled remote.

