Sony ZV-E10 mirrorless camera with interchangeable lens, 4K video recording launched in India; price starts at Rs 59,490

The Alpha ZV-E10 also features fast hybrid auto-focus and direct manual focus with multiple focus areas

Sony India on Monday launched the new Alpha ZV-E10 – a compact and portable mirrorless camera – seemingly optimised for content creators and vloggers. The camera was globally announced in July.

Head of Sony India’s Digital Imaging Business Mukesh Srivastava said: “For the growing needs of today’s creators to have a creative edge, Sony introduces the latest interchangeable-lens camera, the Alpha ZV-E10.”

“The new Alpha ZV-E10 is an amalgamation of the versatility and excellence in image quality of a larger-sensor interchangeable lens camera that offers user-friendly features, specifically designed for still and video, making it an ideal tool for creators looking to transition to a more advanced set up.”

The Sony ZV-E10 camera, which was earlier launched in North America, features an interchangeable lens mirrorless camera with features such as rotating display and easy livestreaming with PC connectivity for ease of content creators. This is Sony’s first camera in the Alpha series to feature interchangeable lens. The camera features a 25-MP Exmor CMOS sensor and can record in 4K.