Sony ZV-E10 mirrorless camera with interchangeable lens, 4K video recording launched in India; price starts at Rs 59,490

Sony India on Monday launched the new Alpha ZV-E10 – a compact and portable mirrorless camera – seemingly optimised for content creators and vloggers. The camera was globally announced in July.
Head of Sony India’s Digital Imaging Business Mukesh Srivastava said: “For the growing needs of today’s creators to have a creative edge, Sony introduces the latest interchangeable-lens camera, the Alpha ZV-E10.”
“The new Alpha ZV-E10 is an amalgamation of the versatility and excellence in image quality of a larger-sensor interchangeable lens camera that offers user-friendly features, specifically designed for still and video, making it an ideal tool for creators looking to transition to a more advanced set up.”
The Sony ZV-E10 camera, which was earlier launched in North America, features an interchangeable lens mirrorless camera with features such as rotating display and easy livestreaming with PC connectivity for ease of content creators. This is Sony’s first camera in the Alpha series to feature interchangeable lens. The camera features a 25-MP Exmor CMOS sensor and can record in 4K.
The camera will be available with two slots for SD cards. The Alpha ZV-E10 also features fast hybrid auto-focus and direct manual focus with multiple focus areas. Sony India said the active mode allowed advanced image stabilisation for vloggers to shoot hand-held even while walking, whereas the advanced autofocus with real-time tracking and eye autofocus enable on-the-go shooting. The camera allows one-touch background blurring, slow-motion video capture with the S&Q mode for speeds lower at least four times lower than real time, quick focus shifting, quick motion shoot at speeds 60 times faster, and face priority auto exposure to brighten face lighting based on the surroundings.
Sony India has priced the Alpha ZV-E10 at Rs 59,490 for the body only. The camera with the SELP1650 kit (zoom lens) will cost Rs 69,990. It will be available across all Sony Centre Alpha Flagship stores, ShopatSC portal, major electronic stores, Amazon and Flipkart starting today.
