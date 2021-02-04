Sony XS-AW8 Subwoofer gain bass without losing car space

High voltage pre-out compatibility means customers can utilise higher voltage up to 5V for a clean audio signal and less external noise.

Sony India has introduced the latest addition to the category of in-car offerings with the new XS-AW8 compact powered subwoofer. This powerful subwoofer offers great audio in a compact and versatile form factor. It allows you to gain bass without losing car space, providing hassle-free punch to the music in any car. At a best buy price of Rs 19,990, the slim design of XS-AW8 allows easy installation in restricted spaces and fills the car with clean and deep base lines.

Sony officials say the XS-AW8 reproduces powerful bass sound from its compact dimensions, the slim enclosure is paired with a rigid subwoofer diaphragm. The built-in amplifier also integrates a sturdy heat-sink to protect the driver unit and amp without introducing unwanted vibrations and harmonic distortion.

From a user point of view, you can fill your car with 160W (75W RMS) of clean and dynamic bass sound from a built-in class A/B amplifier, with Sony’s original power IC designed for precise and clear low end, even at its loudest. Even when using a factory radio with no preamp outputs, users can now simply connect the speaker outputs of their receiver to the high-level inputs. When pre-out signals are available from the receiver, connect them to the CH1(R) and CH2(L) terminals. High voltage pre-out compatibility means customers can utilise higher voltage up to 5V for a clean audio signal and less external noise.

The new XS-AW8 comes with a wired remote commander which allows adjusting the subwoofer volume from the driver’s seat. Connections and amplifier controls are located together on a single side for easy installation and tuning. The amplifier features a variable low-pass filter for simple connection to the full-range sources, including the speaker-level inputs. A switch allows customising subwoofer phase output, to present any reduced bass response from phase cancellation from other speakers in the system.

FEATURES

Compact and ultra-slim subwoofer that takes up minimal space

Optimally designed driver unit and low resonance cast-aluminium enclosure

160W peak (75W RMS) output power with dynamic bass

High level input/ Audio line input

Supplied Wired Remote Commander for volume adjustment

Single-sided controls and terminals with easy tuning

Estimated street price: Rs 19,990