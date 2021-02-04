  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sony XS-AW8 Subwoofer gain bass without losing car space

By: |
February 4, 2021 1:45 AM

This powerful subwoofer offers great audio in a compact and versatile form factor

High voltage pre-out compatibility means customers can utilise higher voltage up to 5V for a clean audio signal and less external noise.

Sony India has introduced the latest addition to the category of in-car offerings with the new XS-AW8 compact powered subwoofer. This powerful subwoofer offers great audio in a compact and versatile form factor. It allows you to gain bass without losing car space, providing hassle-free punch to the music in any car. At a best buy price of Rs 19,990, the slim design of XS-AW8 allows easy installation in restricted spaces and fills the car with clean and deep base lines.

Sony officials say the XS-AW8 reproduces powerful bass sound from its compact dimensions, the slim enclosure is paired with a rigid subwoofer diaphragm. The built-in amplifier also integrates a sturdy heat-sink to protect the driver unit and amp without introducing unwanted vibrations and harmonic distortion.

Related News

From a user point of view, you can fill your car with 160W (75W RMS) of clean and dynamic bass sound from a built-in class A/B amplifier, with Sony’s original power IC designed for precise and clear low end, even at its loudest. Even when using a factory radio with no preamp outputs, users can now simply connect the speaker outputs of their receiver to the high-level inputs. When pre-out signals are available from the receiver, connect them to the CH1(R) and CH2(L) terminals. High voltage pre-out compatibility means customers can utilise higher voltage up to 5V for a clean audio signal and less external noise.

The new XS-AW8 comes with a wired remote commander which allows adjusting the subwoofer volume from the driver’s seat. Connections and amplifier controls are located together on a single side for easy installation and tuning. The amplifier features a variable low-pass filter for simple connection to the full-range sources, including the speaker-level inputs. A switch allows customising subwoofer phase output, to present any reduced bass response from phase cancellation from other speakers in the system.

FEATURES
Compact and ultra-slim subwoofer that takes up minimal space
Optimally designed driver unit and low resonance cast-aluminium enclosure
160W peak (75W RMS) output power with dynamic bass
High level input/ Audio line input
Supplied Wired Remote Commander for volume adjustment
Single-sided controls and terminals with easy tuning
Estimated street price: Rs 19,990

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Sony XS-AW8 Subwoofer gain bass without losing car space
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Print screen: Printing for the digital age
2TCCCPR’s strict implementation will rein in phishing SMSes, calls to fin services users: Paytm
3Google removed about 100 personal loan apps violating user safety between Dec 2020-Jan 2021: Dhotre