Sony working on Xbox Game Pass-rival subscription service called ‘Spartacus’: Report

The new subscription service, which has been codenamed Spartacus, will likely consist of three tiers.

Electronics giant Sony is planning to create a game subscription service similar to the Xbox Game Pass, as per a new report. At present, Sony offers two of its subscription services namely- PlayStation Plus (which is used by most of online multiplayer games) and PlayStation Now (provides a catalogue of games for downloading or streaming).

According to the latest developments, the company is aiming at merging the two separate subscription services and offering a new unified subscription service to the users. According to Bloomberg, the company is likely to retain the PlayStation Plus brand for a longer horizon but most likely to phase out PlayStation Now.

Sony’s ‘Spartacus’ to take on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass

The new subscription service, which has been code-named Spartacus, will likely consist of three tiers. While one tier will offer current PlayStation Plus perks, the second tier will include a catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games and the third tier will provide extended demos, game streaming and a posse of classic PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games, the Bloomberg report said.

The company is likely to launch the brand-new subscription service sometime in the spring. It is pertinent to note that apart from a few media reports, officially the company has not explicitly spelt out its plans to launch the new subscription service.

Sony is reportedly also trying hard to expand into the horizon of cloud gaming in order to keep up with Nvidia’s RTX 3080 tier of GeForce Now and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X upgrade for xCloud. But it remains to be seen if the Spartacus service would run on Microsoft Azure. Both Microsoft and Sony have already signed a deal in 2019 but if the Spartacus service runs on Microsoft Azure, then Sony’s service would be competing on the same platform as its competitor Microsoft.