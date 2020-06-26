Sony will pay you over Rs 35 lakh if you can hack the PlayStation 4

Rival Microsoft had launched a bug bounty program for Xbox Live earlier. (Image: PlayStation)

In a first, Sony has announced a PlayStation Bug Bounty Program for the security research community, gamers, and anyone else to test the security of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Network (PSN). Sony’s previous PlayStation Bug Bounty Programs were all private efforts. Sony going public with its bug bounty, for the first time, is so it can deliver a safer place to play.

“The security of our products is a fundamental part of creating amazing experiences for our community,” Sony said in a blog post adding that “we recognize the valuable role that the research community plays in enhancing security, so we’re excited to announce our program for the broader community.”

The company has tied up with HackerOne for the program and is currently looking for bug reports in the PS4 system, OS, accessories, and PSN. Last generation consoles like the PS3 and PS2 are not part of the bug bounty program. Sony has divided the rewards into critical, high severity, medium severity, and low severity groups. Finding a critical bug in the PS4 will make you eligible for a reward starting at $50,000 (roughly Rs 38 lakh) while finding a high, medium, and low severity bug can get you $10,000 (roughly Rs 7.5 lakh), $2,500 (roughly Rs 2 lakh), and $500 (roughly Rs 38,000).

Finding a critical bug in PSN will pay you $3,000 (roughly Rs 2.5 lakh) while finding a high, medium, and low severity bug will get you $1,000 (roughly Rs 75,500), $400 (roughly Rs 30,000), and $100 (roughly Rs 7,500) respectively.

Rival Microsoft had launched a bug bounty program for Xbox Live earlier this year.