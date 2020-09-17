Sony will launch the PlayStation 5 on November 12; here is how much it will cost you

The PS5 will launch on November 12 at a price of $499.99.

Sony has finally announced the price and launch date for the PlayStation 5, a week after Microsoft dropped these details for its competing Xbox Series X (and the more affordable Xbox Series S) console. The PS5 will launch on November 12 at a price of $499.99 (roughly Rs 36,887). The PS5 Digital Edition will cost $399.99 (roughly Rs 29,510).

The November 12 launch date will apply to the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea with pre-orders starting as early as September 17 from select retailers. Globally, the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be available from November 18. Sony is bringing the console to Europe, Middle East, South America, Asia and South Africa, though exact India availability and pricing are yet to be announced (by Sony India). For some context, the Xbox Series X will be available at an estimated retail price of Rs 49,990. The Xbox Series S will meanwhile cost Rs 34,990. Both consoles will launch in India on November 10.

Sony has also revealed the pricing for the full line-up of first-party accessories for the PlayStation 5. The list includes a DualSense charging station ($29.99), an HD camera ($59.99), a Pulse 3D wireless headset ($99.99), and a media remote ($29.99). The standalone DualSense wireless controller will sell for $69.99.

As for PS5 games, Sony has announced that its own Worldwide Studios titles will be priced from $49.99 to $69.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, and Demon’s Souls will launch alongside the PS5 on November 12.

To support the existing PS4 community, Sony has also announced PS4 versions of some of the PS5 exclusives. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Horizon Forbidden West will also launch on PS4 and will come with a free upgrade on next-gen should players choose to invest in the PS5 down the road. Lastly, Sony has also announced the PlayStation Plus Collection which will allow PlayStation Plus members to download and play a curated library of PS4 games including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, and Persona 5 on the PS5.