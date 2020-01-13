Sony WI-1000XM2 is a stunning good device which high-definition audio quality

The Sony WI-1000Xm2 is all about customisation.

Sony has really upped its audio game in the past couple of years. After entering the noise-cancelling range and really taking on the likes of Bose, it is now clearly pushing the boundaries with innovative products. The Sony WI-1000Xm2 is one such device.

The Sony WI-1000Xm2 has a very familiar design. The neck band style has been quite popular and almost overtaken by the true wireless earbud models. However, in bringing this design to its successful high-performance 1000X series, Sony has made it simpler than ever before. All this unit has is a power button and a USB-C charging port behind a flap. It also has a 3.5mm port which is the really unique aspect. This lets users connect to a wired source when needed.

The Sony WI-1000Xm2 is all about customisation. And the headphone takes this way beyond just getting the silicone tips that are perfect fit for your ears. The Sony Headphones app lets you analyse the ear shape and the earphones optimises for your kind of ear. The noise cancellation too can be optimised for the atmospheric pressure you are in.

I tried the headphones on a long haul flight from Delhi to Las Vegas, connecting the wireless unit to the entertainment console via a 3.5mm jack. The Air France flights I took did not need the adapters. Watching Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, I was often turning to the left and right to see what the noise was. This is the superb 360-degree audio profile of the headphones at play.

The Sony WI-1000Xm2 has audio output that will keep even audiophiles happy. No, they will not take anything that comes in this form factor seriously. But for some time now, great audio has not been yoked to large headphones. The app also lets you choose between preset modes like relaxed and vibrant with marked difference in the profiles, or you can toggle the equaliser on your own. Whatever you do, you can get the music to be just perfect for you.

At the end of the day, the Sony WI-1000Xm2 is a stunningly good device which high-definition audio quality, good battery life and a wide range of customisation.

Estimated street price: Rs 21,990