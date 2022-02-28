Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones launched in India, bring premium XM4-like features at more affordable price

The Sony WH-XB910N price in India is set at Rs 14,990.

Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones were launched in India today, February 28. Part of Sony’s “extra bass” banner of audio devices, the XB910Ns bring premium WH-1000XM4-like features at a more affordable price point. The Sony WH-XB910N price in India is set at Rs 14,990.

The biggest draw—when it comes to hardware—is that the WH-XB910N headphones support multiple device pairing. This means, you’ll be able to pair them simultaneously with two different devices. They also feature Sony’s new Precise Voice Pickup Technology that uses two built-in microphones and updated signal processing to improve voice calling.

The WH-XB910N borrow design and features from the WH-1000XM4s.

Their over-the-year design should seal good amount of background noise, plus, Sony has also chipped in its Dual Noise Sensor technology that will seemingly take digital noise cancelling “to the next level.”

The XB910Ns also get its Adaptive Sound Controls that allow users to make custom profiles based on locations through the companion—Sony Headphones Connect—app. There’s also the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) that uses AI for enhancing sound. Speaking of which, these headphones pack a 40 mm driver unit and support the SBC, AAC, and LDAC codecs. They pair using Bluetooth 5.2 (fast pairing option is available).

The design is familiar—these headphones are made of plastic and have touch sensors on the side to change track, adjust volume and take or make calls. Placing your hand over the housing automatically lowers music volume and lets ambient sound in.

These headphones pack touch sensors.

Battery life stats are also in familiar territory, which is to say they’re impressive at up to 30-hours. Sony says a quick 10-minute top-up should give you up to 4.5 hours of extra playback. This is done over USB C.

Rounding off the package is Google Assistant/Alexa support.

Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones are available for buying starting today—February 28— across Sony centres, ShopatSC portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce websites.

