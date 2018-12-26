Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones with active-noise cancellation launched in India

By: | Published: December 26, 2018 4:48 PM

Sony India on Wednesday expanded its noise cancellation headphones line-up with the launch of WH-CH700N in the country at Rs 12,990.

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones

Sony India on Wednesday expanded its noise cancellation headphones line-up with the launch of WH-CH700N in the country at Rs 12,990. The Artificial Intelligence noise cancellation (AINC) technology in the headphones analyses background sound and adjusts it for optimal performance on airplanes and other noisy environments, Sony India said in a statement.

The headphones are equipped with a built-in microphone for voice assistant commands and hands-free calls.

The battery delivers up to 35 hours of power (depending on music settings) and is rechargeable via USB, claimed Sony, adding that the new headphones will be optimised for Google Assistant with an update.

Read Also| Rewind 2018: 5G, foldable phones emerged as showstoppers, mobile data got cheaper

The headphones are also equipped with a quick charge technology that gives 60 minutes of playback from 10 minutes of charge, it added.

