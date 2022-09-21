Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones with ANC, up to 30-hour battery life launched in India: Check price, specifications

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless ANC headphones have been launched in India. The headphones offer improved sound quality and better active noise cancellation, claims Sony. The headphones come with a new integrated processor V1 paired with noise cancelling processor QN1.

The recently launched headphones are a part of Sony’s popular 1000x line up. Sony’s ANC headphones are said to be the direct successor of the WH-1000XM4 – which was launched in 2020.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones price and availability

Sony WF-1000XM5 have finally launched in India – with the pricing set at Rs 34,990. Sony has priced the headphones at Rs 26,990 for pre-orders made before October 7.

The headphones will be available to purchase, starting October 8, across Sony Center stores, electronics stores and other e-commerce platforms.

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless ANC headphones come in two colour variants – black and silver.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones specifications

Sony WH-1000XM5 is reported to have improved sound quality and active noise cancellation. The headphones sport integrated processor V1, coupled with the QN1 noise cancelling processor.

It has a renewed and refined design which is lighter and more comfortable than previous headphones in the 1000X line up, as Sony claims.

Sony claims a battery life of up to 30 hours per charge with support for fast charging.

In terms of connectivity, the headphones feature Bluetooth v5.2 with suppory for SBC, AAC, and LDAC Bluetooth codecs. Users are able to connect up to two devices simultaneously with multi point connectivity. Sony WH-1000XM5 also feature a 30mm dynamic drivers.

The headphones feature an amalgamation of button and touch controls, paired with playback and volume controlled by gestures on the touch-sensitive area placed on the right ear cup.

For Automatic Noise Cancellation and Voice, there are a total of eight mics on the headset.

Sony’s headphones work with the Sony Headphones Connect app and come with features like – hear-through mode, Speak To Chat, cutomisable noise cancellation, 360 Reality Audio and native hands-free support for Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa.

The headphones also support Google Fast Pair and Swift Pair for Windows devices.

