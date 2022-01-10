Sony WF-C500 budget wireless earbuds launched in India: Specifications, price, availability

The buds will be available from January 16 at Sony retail outlets such as Sony Exclusive and Sony Centre, major electronic stores, and also e-commerce sites.

Sony today launched the WF-C500 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India. The new earbuds will have a battery life of up to 20 hours and come bundled with the charging case.

The Sony WF-C500 earbuds has a splash-resistant design and come with flexible eartips for better grip on-the-go. The TWS earbuds has easy control buttons and support both Siri and Google Assistant voice assistants. The earbuds will be available in four colours — black, orange, white, and green.

The Japanese electronics major has priced the Sony WF-C500 in India at Rs 5,990. The buds will be available from January 16 at Sony retail outlets such as Sony Exclusive and Sony Centre, major electronic stores, and also e-commerce sites.

Also Read | Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G India launch on January 19; will take on OnePlus 9RT, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Sony had launched the WF-C500 in Europe and priced it at Rs 7,600.

The Sony WF-C500 TWS earbuds has 5.8mm drivers with 20Hz–20,000Hz frequency response range. They are equipped with Sony’s proprietary Digital Sound Enhancement Engine that claims to deliver compelling audio and call quality. Sony has also provided an IPX4-certified build for splash resistance.

Apart from support for Google Assistant and Siri, like in similar earbuds in the segment, the Sony WF-C500 is also compatible with Android Fast Pair and Swift Pair for smooth connectivity.

The physical buttons let users play, skip, or stop tracks and also adjust volume levels. The Bluetooth chip can transmit sound to both ears simultaneously without lag, Sony has claimed.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G with Exynos 2100 chip launched in India: Specs, price, everything to know

The TWS earbuds will come bundled with a cylindrical charging case, which features a translucent lid with a texture-like frosted glass.

The earbuds can deliver up to 10 hours of battery power on one charge, while the charging case can store power for another full charge — taking the total battery life to nearly 20 hours. The charging case can provide an hour’s playtime with a quick charge of just 10 minutes.

The Sony WF-C500 earbuds, however, doesn’t have active noise cancellation that helps cut ambient noise.