Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds launched with more compact design, improved noise cancellation and LDAC support

Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS is avaialble at US and EU market now.

Sony has launched the WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earbuds. A key USP of these earbuds is Sony’s in-house V1 chip, but there are upgrades across the board on this one. The new earbuds seemingly have a better finish (the charging case has a smaller footprint), audio quality, and improved noise cancellation.

The WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds support Hi-Res audio over LDAC codec that is superior to typical Bluetooth audio. They also support Sony’s 360 Reality Audio. Their DSEE Extreme feature with the help of AI can rebuild compressed audio to something that is close to Hi-Res in quality.

With the V1 processor, these earbuds are said to maintain active cancellation of high frequencies and maintain noise levels 40 percent lower than XM3 headphones. The earbuds also reduced wind noise with their new automatic wind detection feature.

The diaphragms are bigger and better with Sony’s improved 24-bit amps that use 20 percent larger magnets. The structure gives better cancellation signals at lower frequencies and imparts better bass as well. Their proprietary polyurethane foam tips aid passive noise cancellation and users can adjust the buds on their ears for optimal results.

Fast pairing support from Windows 10 and Android is available. Plus they come with Sony’s “Speak-to-Chat” feature.

For voice calls, the earbuds have a bone-conducting sensor and beam-forming mics to pick up their voice clearly even in noisy environments. Digital assistants, Alexa and Google Assistant are also provided. Its redesigned antenna and new chip impart it with a low-latency connection.

Although lighter than XM3, the new earbuds can last up to 8 hours of playback with noise cancellation enabled with a single charge. The carrying case can completely recharge the earbuds twice. Even a quick 5 minutes charge is enough for 1-hour of playtime. It supports Qi wireless charging along with USB-C cable-enabled charging. They are water resistant and more durable with an IPX4 rating.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds are available immediately in the US market for $280 (approx Rs 20,432) and the European market for €280 and you can have them in Silver or Black colour options. India price and availability are yet to be announced.