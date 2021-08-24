Sony tweaks PlayStation 5, makes newer models lighter with new base stand, report says

The PS5 console was launched last November and has gone on to become Sony’s fastest-selling console of all time. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Sony has refreshed its PlayStation 5 console with a couple of minor tweaks between the older and newer models. According to a report in Australian publication Press Start, the new PS5 stock that arrived in the country bore a different model number when compared to the original series.

Among the other changes that Sony has reportedly made is the weight with the newer consoles around 300 grams lighter. However, it is still not clear how it managed to reduce the weight.

The PS5 console was launched last November and has gone on to become Sony’s fastest-selling console of all time. Now, it seems that the Japanese electronics giant has decided to make subtle changes to the console.

According to Press Start, the new PS5 models in Australia came with the model number — CFI-1102A. The Verge had reported earlier that the original PS5 console came with CFI-1000 model numbers.

The difference in model number and weight apart, Press Start has also pointed to a different type of base stand screw and a new base clamp design. The Press Start report said the new screws made it possible to attach or remove the base stand by hand, without using a screwdriver, as in the original console.

However, it is unclear if these tweaks led to the 300-gram reduction in the console’s overall weight.

While the publication mentioned that Australia was the first country where Sony shipped the new stock of the tweaked PS5 console, a tweet from a user based in the US makes it clear that it had also received the revised console. The user shared an image on Twitter comparing the differences between the two base stands. The user has also pointed out that he bought the console’s standard disc edition about two weeks ago.