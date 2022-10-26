Sony to bring multipoint connectivity to its entire lineup of premium earbuds, Linkbuds; Teams certified variant also on the cards

Sony is expected to bring multipoint connectivity to its current lineup of premium wireless earbuds. With that being said, users can simultaneously connect to two Bluetooth audio sources and as a result, one can smoothly answer a call while still listening to music on a laptop if a call comes in while you’re using your phone.

Furthermore, in the upcoming month of November, Sony intends to introduce multipoint support to the LinkBuds and LinkBuds S. Even the WF-1000XM4s will acquire multipoint this winter, which is a bit of a surprise.

This comes as a surprise to the users because Sony never hinted that it could introduce multipoint connectivity to its earbuds as the products will mark a year in the market now. But this comes as a surprise, a fall surprise to the users: users will have to update the earbuds’ firmware via Headphones Connect app to avail the upcoming feature.

It doesn’t end here as the Japanese conglomerate has also announced new offshoots for its Linkbuds and Linkbuds S on October 25. Sony is expected to release a Microsoft Teams-certified variant of LinkBuds this winter. With certification from Microsoft Teams, it will let you map Teams actions such as muting or raising a hand. LinkBuds – Teams Certified Version, or LinkBuds UC will cost $249.99, therefore the top dollar video conferencing features are priced at a premium as compared to the regular model’s price tag of $179.99.

Another in the list, Sony LinkBuds S which Sony claims to be made from recycled water bottles materials. The Verge quotes its price to be set at $199.99 and they might be available by the end of this month.