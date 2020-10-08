Sony tears down the PS5 to show you console’s impressive interior

From the look of the video it appears that the company has given enough thought on the serviceability and reparability of the gadget.

In a unique way to apprise its customers of its latest PS5 interior, Sony has released a seven minute teardown video of the comsole. The video which features Sony’s mechanical design head for PS5 Yasuhiro Ootori shows in detail all the interior parts of PS5 and also gives a close look at the sides of the gadget which are removable. In view of the problem of over heating encountered in the previous version of PS4, the central focus of the video and Ootori remained to bring home the point that the entire rear part of PS5 is designed to release air out of the console.

Among the major features which are discernible from the video is the pair of white panels on both the sides of the console which can be easily removed by lifting and sliding them off. A central cooling fan is also visible on the top of the PS5 which is capable of drawing air from both the sides. From the look of the video it appears that the company has given enough thought on the serviceability and reparability of the gadget. Ranging from the Blu-ray drive to the processor to the memory slot and SSD sections, each and every interior part of the device is easy to access and be reached, enhancing its serviceability.

Taking the drawbacks of over heating and extra noise in its previous model quite seriously, the company has spared no efforts to avoid repeating the same drawbacks in the latest model. In addition to the fan, the company has also used a heatsink and liquid metal for cooling the device. In addition to cooling the device faster, the liquid metal will also reduce the unwanted sound to a large extent, the company has said. The company also said that it has spent about five years in designing the PS5 to ensure its seamless functioning without overheating and unwanted sound. Sony PlayStation 5 is going to be on the block in the United States from November 12th with subsequent launches lined up in other parts of Europe in the coming days.