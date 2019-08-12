Sony SRS XB402M party speaker with inbuilt Alexa launched at Rs 24,990

The bass on the speakers is received from dual passive radiators, whereas the new front grille of the speakers offers better sound quality and powerful listening experience for the customers.

Sony India has announced the launch of its first-ever wireless built-in Alexa speaker, namely SRS-XB402M. The company is known for its audio products and has a good reputation in the premium segment. The Sony SRS-XB402M is priced at Rs 24,990 but customers who buy the product between 12th August and 18th August will be able to avail a discount of Rs 5,000. The speakers will be available from 13th August.

In addition to this, Sony will also be giving MDR-XB450AP headphones free which will be worth Rs 2,490. The Sony SRS-XB402M has a good battery life and is claimed to last up to 12 hours while listening to music continuously. The speakers are IP67 certified which makes them waterproof, dustproof, shockproof, and rustproof. Customers can also use the multi-coloured line lights and flashing strobe light on the speaker when hosting a party.

To set up the speaker, customers can use the Sony Music Center app which is available on both Google Play store and Apple’s App Store. The portable speaker is handy and can be carried while traveling as well. Users can connect their smartphones by using Bluetooth which is available on the device.

The bass on the speakers is received from dual passive radiators, whereas the new front grille of the speakers offers better sound quality and powerful listening experience for the customers.

Sony is one of the leaders in consumer electronics and the company has been known for offering premium products with new-age technology. The company has its stores across all major metropolitan cities in India with a network comprising of over 12,000 dealers and distributors, 230 exclusive Sony outlets and 24 branch locations. Sony India has many service centres across the country which are also located in the major cities of the country.