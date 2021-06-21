Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass portable speaker launched in India at a price of Rs 3,990 : Everything to know

Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass, Speaker

Sony’s latest dust and water-resistant portable Bluetooth speaker SRS-XB13 Extra Bass has been introduced in the Indian market. The main USP of the SRS-XB13 is that it is IP67-certified for dust and water resistance. It is now available online at Amazon, Flipkart stores, and offline at Sony Centres and other major retailers in India.

Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass price in India

SRS-XB13 Extra Bass is priced at Rs 3,990 to compete with other budget wireless speakers in the market but it is considerably smaller than other speakers. Its competitors have a two-speaker setup but Sony will be relying on its rugged appeal and brand identity.

The speakers will be available at both online and offline stores. Apart from Sony’s own online and offline exclusive stores, major multi-brand retailers will also be stocking the Sony SRS-XB13 wireless speaker.

Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass specifications, features

The speaker, as mentioned earlier, is IP67-certified for dust and water-resistant making it suitable for long outdoor exposure for camping, pool parties etc. It can also be immersed in water for a short period of time. Water splashes or rain do not do any damage to the speaker. Its passive radiator produces bass-friendly sonic signature music.

Connectivity options for Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass speakers are Bluetooth 4.2 with support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. There is also Google Fast pair support. With its inbuilt microphone, it can be used as a hands-free unit when the connected phone gets on call. Charging can be done through a USB Type C port. The speakers weigh just 253g, have a single 46mm speaker driver, and are claimed to run for 16 hours on a single charge. It comes in six colour options- Light Blue, Powder Blue, Black, Pink. Yellow, Taupe.