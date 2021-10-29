Sony says it has sold over 13 million PlayStation 5 consoles since launch; check details

The game units have mostly been sold through the third-party purchase.

Collating its several years old sales data, Sony has revealed that it has sold a total of 13.4 million PS5 units so far across the globe. As per the company data, it sold 3.3 million units of PS5 alone in the recent Q2 and sold 2.2 million units worldwide in the last quarter. On the game front as well the company has done well in recent times.

The game sales have also seen a hike in recent months with the company selling 76.4 million units in the recent quarter in comparison to the last quarter sales figure of 63.6 million units. The game units have mostly been sold through the third-party purchase.

The cumulative benefits of the increase in sales of PS5 units and game units has led the company to increase its revenue by a whopping 27 percent to reach $5.68 billion. However, the picture is not rosy for the company on other fronts as the company saw its operating income decline by $29 million in comparison to the last quarter.

The decline in the operating income was mainly on account of the decline in the sales of PS4 devices and very few first-party sales of the units. As the number of units of PS5 increased, there was a considerable decline in the sale of the PS4 units as the company could only sell 2 lakh PS4 devices as compared to the 5 lakh clocked in the previous quarter.

In another recent development, Sony has announced three games for PlayStation Plus this month. As per the announcement made by the company, the titles of the three games are Mortal Kombat X, PGA Tour 2K21 and Hell Let Loose.

While regular users of PS devices are familiar with the Mortal Combat title, the PGA Tour 2K21 allows the players to compete against the world’s best golfers on stunning, real-life courses. On the other hand Hell Let Loose is a kind of first-person shooter set in the age of World War 2.