Sony said to enable PlayStation 5 SSD expansion this summer; details

Sony will make the PlayStation 5’s SSD expansion slot available for use this summer, Bloomerg is reporting. This means PS5 owners will finally be able to use one of the console’s marquee features, storage expansion, soon. Though the PS5 has an internal storage expansion slot, Sony for some reason decided to make it unavailable for use at launch. The Xbox Series X — and Series S — in sharp contrast let users expand their console’s internal storage via custom cards since day 1.

The development will come to the rescue of those people who are hindered from accessing more than a handful of games on their console due to the limited internal storage capacity. The latest move by the company will enable the PlayStation 5 owners to get their internal storage upgraded to higher versions and get access to a new set of games without having to delete existing games.

As per the available information, the company will resort to firmware update to provide support for additional drives. In addition to the upgrade, the company is also expected to provide its old users with higher cooling fan speeds which will help the console keep cool while being used for longer hours. The original internal storage capacity of PlayStation 5 is about 667 GB which can be used up to store games, media and other applications.

However, the majority of the games consume at least 40 GB of internal storage at the time of installation. Several new heavy-weights titles like Call of Duty can consume over 100GB.

However, after the envisaged upgrade, the customers will get an option to take the plastic cover off their PlayStation 5 and attach an external drive to meet their internal storage needs. The company has not made any formal announcement about the expected upgrade though.