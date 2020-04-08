Sony reveals PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller with dual-tone design, USB C and ‘sense of touch’

Prepare to get surprised, seems to be the general theme here!

Sony just dropped the PlayStation 5 wireless controller and while we still don’t know what the PS5 would look like, the new ‘reveal’ lays forth a firm foundation. Prepare to get surprised, seems to be the general theme here! For the first time, in what seems like forever, Sony is giving its PlayStation controller a huge makeover. For starters, it’s no longer called the DualShock, a term that Sony has been using since 1997. The PlayStation 5 wireless controller will instead be called the DualSense.

Sony says it went through several concepts and hundreds of mockups over the last few years before settling on the final design of the DualSense — which is what it is now showing. The next-generation Sony controller will focus on heightening the feeling of immersion by bringing a ‘sense of touch’ in games. This starts with updated ‘haptic’ feedback, something that will replace Sony’s older-generation ‘rumble’ technology adding “a variety of powerful sensations you’ll feel when you play.” Even the shoulder (L2, R2) buttons are being updated with something that Sony is calling ‘adaptive’ triggers “so you can truly feel the tension of your actions, like when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow.”

Sony’s new DualSense controller will ship with an integrated microphone and USB Type-C — finally!

Sony is also replacing its ‘industry first’ share button with a new create button that would apparently help create “epic gameplay content to share with the world, or just to enjoy for themselves.” More specific details will be shared closer to launch.

Then there’s the new dual-tone white and black colour scheme, which is a first for any Sony controller. The position of the light bar has been changed in this version for extra ‘pop.’ While on the older DualShock, it sat on the top of the controller, in the new one, it will lie on each side of the touchpad. And the PlayStation button will now actually be more indicative of the PS logo, than before. Sony has also changed the angle of the hand triggers and made some subtle updates to the grip, all the while ensuring that ergonomics plus battery life aren’t compromised.

“DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5. The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games – continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future. To the PlayStation community, I truly want to thank you for sharing this exciting journey with us as we head toward PS5’s launch in Holiday 2020. We look forward to sharing more information about PS5, including the console design, in the coming months,” Jim Ryan, President & CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment said in a blog post.

The DualSense wireless controller reveal comes just days after Sony revealed full specifications of the highly anticipated PlayStation 5. The PS5 will be powered by a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU paired with AMD RDNA 2 GPU and 825GB on-board SSD. Sony says that the PS5 will support nearly all of the 100 best-selling PS4 games. The PlayStation 5 will be officially launched in December, around the same time that Microsoft also starts shipping its rival console, aka the Xbox Series X.

