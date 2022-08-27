Sony PS5 price hike: Microsoft to not increase Xbox prices, Nintendo won’t hike Switch prices either

Microsoft and Nintendo have responded to Sony’s shocker of a PS5 price hike announcement recently confirming that current challenging economic conditions won’t affect Xbox and Switch prices, respectively, at least for the time being.

Sony has increased prices of the PlayStation 5— both with disc and disc-less – in select markets across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Canada citing high global inflation rates and adverse currency trends. The change, in most cases, is effective immediately.

In the UK, for instance, the PS5 becomes £30 (roughly Rs 2,900) costlier now while in Europe, prices have gone up by €50 (about Rs 3,400). While not explicitly mentioned, customers in India can expect a price hike on similar lines as Europe. Sony isn’t increasing PS5 pricing in the US at this point.

In statements given out to Eurogamer, both Microsoft and Nintendo have confirmed that Xbox and Switch prices will remain unchanged. Obviously, the final price you’d pay for these consoles would ultimately depend on retailers and Microsoft and Nintendo may choose to update the trade prices of their hardware in the future but for now, at least, nothing changes.

Nintendo’s decision, especially, isn’t surprising and falls in line with what company president Shuntaro Furukawa had already conveyed during their 82nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in June. Microsoft, meanwhile, may be looking to use the PS5 price hike as an opportunity to push its own competing consoles— the Series X and S— which when paired with its excellent Game Pass service would make them an even more compelling option for gamers.

Either of these decisions don’t impact the Indian market, though. Microsoft has increased Xbox Series X price in India recently possibly in response to the depreciation in the value of rupee against the US dollar. The PS5 rival console now sells for Rs 52,990 –that is if you can find it— that’s Rs 3,000 up from its launch price. The series S is more readily available often at discounted prices.

As for the Switch, Nintendo doesn’t sell any of its consoles— and services— in India officially at the time of writing leaving customers to rely on direct imports or third-party reseller options on Amazon and other channels.