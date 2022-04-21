Sony PS5 India restock on April 22: How and where to buy the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition next India restock date has been officially announced. The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be available for pre-booking in India on April 22, starting 12pm. Though the console(s) launched in late 2020 (in early 2021 in India), they’re extremely difficult to get hold of, even today, due to global supply chain constraints globally.

Sony PS5, PS5 Digital Edition next India restock: When you can pre-book a unit?

The pre-booking date for the Sony PS5 and its Digital Edition is set at April 22, ,2022 starting 12pm.

Sony PS5, PS5 Digital Edition next India restock: Where to pre-book?

Both consoles will be available for pre-booking across Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games the Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Shop at Sony Centre, Vijay Sales, and select authorised retail partners until stocks last.

Sony PS5, PS5 Digital Edition prices in India

PS5 Digital Edition price in India is set at Rs 39,990. The PS5 with disk-drive is priced at Rs 49,990.

Additionally, Sony has announced a bundle offer that clubs the PS5 with a Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition copy at a price of Rs 54,490. The offer is listed on ShopAtSC at the time of writing. You can expect third-party retailers to offer their own bundles.

Sony PS5, PS5 Digital Edition next India restock: Shipping date

Sony says deliveries for PS5, PS5 Digital Edition pre-booked starting April 22 will start from April 30, 2022.