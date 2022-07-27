Sony teases see-through view, cinematic mode, customised play area features for PlayStation VR2

Sony has revealed several features for its upcoming PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset, including a new see-through feature that will utilise the embedded front cameras to allow players to view their surroundings without taking off the headset.

The PlayStation VR2 will also come with a new broadcast feature to enable gamers to livestream by connecting a PlayStation 5 HD camera to their console. The VR2 headset will feature a customised play area, Cinematic Mode, and VR Mode.

The Japanese electronics major offered a glimpse into some of the features of the next-generation headset via a blog post.

“With PS VR2, you can see your surroundings while wearing the headset with our new see-through feature,” Sony said.

“It comes in handy when you want to easily check where the PS VR2 Sense controllers are in your room without taking the headset off. Thanks to PS VR2’s embedded front cameras, users can press the function button on the headset, or use the Card in the Control Center, to switch between viewing your surroundings, or viewing the content on PS VR2.”

The headset will also be compatible with the HD camera on PlayStation 5, allowing gamers to record themselves playing a game. This feature is aimed at streamers and content creators and allow them to show their reactions and simultaneously record gameplay.

The headset will also allow gamers to set up a customised play area to prevent them from bumping into their surroundings. The headset will scan the room using the embedded cameras while the PS VR2 Sense controllers will allow the gamers to adjust the play area. Games will receive a warning if they start approaching the boundaries.

Sharing details about the headset’s VR Mode, Sony said the content would be displayed in HDR format with a 4,000×2040-pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz/120Hz. Gamers will also be able to view non-VR content in Cinematic Mode, which will display the content on a virtual cinema screen in HDR with a 1,920×1,080-pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 24Hz/60Hz/120Hz.

Sony will allow game developers to access these new features via an upcoming software update. The Japanese company is expected to share more details, including the launch date and additional games, shortly.