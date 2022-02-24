Sony PlayStation VR2 first look: Design, specs, features, and everything you need to know

Sony’s PS VR2 is one of the most anticipated headsets slated for release this year.

PlayStation VR2: Sony has revealed the design of its new VR headset – the PlayStation VR2 – while also sharing the updated and final design image of the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller. The PlayStation VR2 headset has an “orb” look similar to that of the PS VR2 Sense controller, Sony said, to represent the 360-degree experience that “players feel when they enter the virtual reality world”. There will be similarities in the look and feel of the headset with the PS5 console, with the same colour scheme. The PS VR2 also has a visor – something like a headband.

“The PS5 console has flat edges as it is meant to be displayed on a flat surface, while there was more emphasis on adding roundness to the design of PS VR2 headset since it is meant to have constant human contact,” Sony said in a blog post.

Sony PlayStation VR2 headset: Features and specifications

As per what we know so far, the headset is going to have OLED screens having a 2000 x 2040 pixel display for each eye. The field of view that the headset would offer will be 110 degrees, with users also getting adjustable lens separation. 3D audio and in-headset vibration are also among the features that are expected, along with foveated rendering and eye tracking. A single USB-C connection would be included in the headset, which will also have an audio-out headset jack, a built-in microphone and four external cameras for tracking.

Sony’s PS VR2 is one of the most anticipated headsets slated for release this year. While the company has said that the VR2 is coming this year, the exact timeline for the same is not known at the moment.

Another big unknown is the price of the PS VR2. The fact that Sony has still not put a price on the headset seems to suggest that it is not going to be exactly cheap. Moreover, considering the fact that only the headset of the PSVR had been priced at US$400 back in 2016, the PS VR2 might end up being priced similar to that as PS5, as per speculation, because of the fancy controllers and feature enhancements like better display and eye tracking.