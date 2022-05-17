Sony’s new PlayStation Plus subscription plans to launch in select markets starting May 24 with these PS5, PS4 games

Sony will launch three new PlayStation Plus tiers, which will be available in the US from June 13, the Japanese electronics giant has confirmed. The new PlayStation Plus options resemble the Xbox Game Pass, which allows players to access a collection of games that rotate from time to time and gives new owners a cheaper way to access a library of gaming titles.

The company has also released a list of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games to come in the launch time frame, with huge names such as Spider-Man, God of War, and The Last of Us Part II, and its line-up of classic games.

However, Sony said it would not include brand new first-party games in the package. That means the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Gran Turismo 7 will not make the list in the initial stages. The move differs from Microsoft’s package, which includes new releases such as Gears 5, Halo Infinite, and Forza Horizon 5.

PlayStation Plus Essential will cost $9.99 a month and comes with basic access to online services, like the previous Plus subscription. Plus Extra will include everything in Plus Essential and a catalogue of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games for $14.99 a month. Plus Premium will include an additional 340 games and the ability to stream PlayStation 3 titles from anywhere on top of the Plus Extra benefits.

Sony has also confirmed that Ubisoft would bring its subscription package to PlayStation in the form of Ubisoft Plus Classics — bundled with the Plus Extra and Plus Premium. The packages will come with 27 games at launch. However, unlike the Ubisoft Plus subscription on PC, Luna, and Stadia, day-one release titles will not be included in the package.

PlayStation will also offer time-limited game trials as part of the PlayStation Plus Premium plan. These two-hour trials will carry over game save data if a user decides to purchase the game. So far, limited trials of six games — Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Forbidden West, Farming Simulator 2022, WWE 2K22, and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands — will be available.

PlayStation Plus will be released in North and South America on June 13, Asia on May 24, Japan on June 2, and Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on June 23.