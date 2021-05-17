Sony PlayStation 5: Restocks get sold out within minutes of pre-order opening in India; Check details

This marked only the first restock of the gaming console since it was released in India at the beginning of February this year.

Sony PlayStation 5 in India: Sony PlayStation 5 restocks in India have unsurprisingly “sold out” within minutes. At 12 noon on Monday, the pre-orders for PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition (this is exclusive to Sony Centre website for now) restocks opened up for the ardent fans in India across seven websites – Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Sony Centre, Vijay Sales, Prepaid Gamer Card and Games The Shop. A mere five minutes later, all the websites either said that the product was “sold out”/”currently unavailable”, or struggled to load, some even having crashed. Reports that the PS5 restocks would be limited probably fuelled fans to hurry to pre-order just as it opened.

While Sony seems to have once again underestimated the demand for its video gaming console in India, what’s worse is that there is no information yet as to when the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition would be back in stock in the country.

This marked only the first restock of the gaming console since it was released in India at the beginning of February this year (globally the console was released in November last year). This was also the first opportunity for enthusiasts in India to officially grab the digital-only counterpart of the console. But the pandemic has made it uncertain as to when the fans would get another opportunity to get their hands on the next-gen console.

There are also chances that some of the retailers might have overbooked because of technical problems, as seen before with Xbox Series X, and might have to cancel some orders at a later stage. In any case, Sony Centre has said that beginning May 24, that is next Monday, the successful (uncancelled) restock orders would begin to be fulfilled.