Sony PlayStation 5 India restock on June 21: How to pre-book PS5, price, other details

The PlayStation 5 will be available for pre-orders from noon on Tuesday, June 21, after Sony re-stocked its inventory. The Japanese electronics giant’s latest console will be up for pre-order on retailers such as Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, and Vijay Sales, and the company’s official Sony Centre stores.

This is the 17th re-stocking of the PlayStation 5 in India since its launch in January 2021. However, only the standard edition with a disc drive will be available for pre-orders. Gamers looking to nab the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will have to sit this sale out. Buyers pre-ordering the console will get Rs 499 off on a PlayStation 5 and Gran Turismo 7 bundle — costing Rs 54,490 against a sticker price of Rs 54,990.

While the console’s availability has been an issue, users have also complained about getting their orders processed by Games The Shop, Flipkart, Croma. Reports suggest even Amazon has been plagued by the issues.

According to information on the Sony Centre website, buyers who pre-order their PlayStation 5 on Tuesday will get deliveries on or before June 30. However, the website added the caveat that there could be delays due to Covid-19 restrictions.

SONY PLAYSTATION 5 INDIA PRICE

The Sony PlayStation 5 Standard with the disk drive costs Rs 49,990 while the Digital Edition comes for Rs 39,990.

SONY PLAYSTATION 5 SPECIFICATIONS

The PlayStation 5 supports 8K gaming up to 120fps. It also supports 4K TV gaming and also boasts HDR TV tech.

There is also support for Tempest 3D AudioTech to ensure an immersive experience through headphones or speakers. The new console also comes with exclusive titles such as Spider-Man Miles Morales, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Demon’s Souls, and several others.