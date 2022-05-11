Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition to be back in stock on May 13: How, where to reserve PS5

Sony PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will be back in stock in India on May 13, Sony has announced. Prospective buyers can pre-book a unit of the PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, or PS5-Gran Turismo 7 bundle, on May 13, 12pm onwards. PlayStation 5 price in India starts at Rs 39,990 for the digital edition. The version with a dedicated disk-drive will set you back by Rs 49,990. The Sony Centre website ShopAtSC listing, though it mentions the restock date and time, does not have any information on when deliveries would start, at least at the time of writing.

The last PS5 India restock took place on April 22. The console was launched in late 2020 (in early 2021 in India), but it’s still extremely difficult to get hold of, even today, due to global supply chain constraints and sky-rocketing demand. Sony says it has shipped almost 20 million PS5 consoles since launch. It plans to sell 18 million PlayStation 5 consoles this year even as strong game sales have helped it more than double its fourth-quarter operating profit.

Sony PS5, PS5 Digital Edition India restock: When you can pre-book a unit?

The next pre-booking date for the Sony PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition is April 22, 2022, starting 12pm.

Sony PS5, PS5 Digital Edition India restock: Where to pre-book?

Both consoles will be available for pre-booking across Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games the Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Shop at Sony Centre, Vijay Sales, and select authorised retail partners. This is until stocks last.

Sony PS5, PS5 Digital Edition prices in India

PS5 Digital Edition price in India is set at Rs 39,990. The PS5 with Blue-ray disk-drive is priced at Rs 49,990.

Sony will offer a special game bundle that clubs the PS5 with a Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition copy, at a price of Rs 54,490. This is exclusive to ShopAtSC at the time of writing. You can expect third-party retailers to offer their own bundles.

Sony PS5, PS5 Digital Edition next India restock: Shipping date

There is no word on shipping for this round of PS5 India restock, yet. We will update this piece when we have more information.