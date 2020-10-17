Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition India prices revealed; here is how they compare with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition India prices have finally been announced. The PS5 will cost Rs 49,990 while the PS5 Digital Edition will cost Rs 39,990 in India. The India price of the PS5 is in line with Microsoft’s for its competing console aka Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series X has also been launched in India at a price of Rs 49,990.

Unlike Sony, Microsoft also has a more-affordable next-gen option in the form Xbox Series S — that costs Rs 34,990 — though it is a relatively more toned-down console — while Sony’s PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are virtually the same consoles.

As is usually the case, the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition cost more in India due to factors like import duty. For some context, the PS5 US price is $499.99 (roughly Rs 37,000). The PS5 Digital Edition meanwhile costs $399.99 (roughly Rs 29,500) in the US. The same thumb rule also applies to the Xbox Series X (that is also $499 in the US) though Microsoft could have priced the Xbox Series S (that is just $299 in the US or roughly Rs 22,000) better.

Alongside the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, Sony has also revealed prices for the full line-up of first-party accessories for the PlayStation 5. The list includes a DualSense charging station (Rs 2,590), an HD camera (Rs 5,190), a Pulse 3D wireless headset (Rs 8,590), and a media remote (Rs 2,590). The standalone DualSense wireless controller will sell for Rs 5,990.

PlayStation5 hardware, peripheral and software India prices

As for PS5 games, Sony has announced that its own Worldwide Studios titles will be priced from Rs 3,999 to Rs 4,999. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for instance will cost Rs 3,999 while Demon’s Souls will be available for Rs 4,999.

Speaking of which, we still do not know when the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will be available for buying in India. Here is Sony India’s official statement regarding PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition India availability:

“We know that gamers in India are excited to get their hands on PS5. Availability in each country is subject to, amongst other things, local import regulations, and our local teams are working through the logistics. We will share an update on launch date for India as more information becomes available.”

Sony’s new consoles will start shipping in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea from November 12. Globally, the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are scheduled to arrive in the market on November 18. Sony is bringing the consoles to Europe, Middle East, South America, Asia and South Africa.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have already been confirmed to arrive in India in the first wave, on November 10.