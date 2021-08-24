Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition India pre-orders go live on August 26: How and where to reserve your PS5 unit

Sony PS5 to go for pre-orders

Gaming enthusiasts can get their hands on Sony PlayStation 5 and its stand-alone Digital Edition on August 26, 12 noon onwards. Sony’s online store Shop at SC has updated its PS5 console page with the pre-order date The listings will be live on multiple websites like Sony’s e-store and other online stores that earlier had the gaming console in stock. Vijay Sales is also stocking PS 5, both standard and digital versions on August 26 for pre-order.

Sony PS5 was launched in India in February and has been on limited period sale several times now. It was last available for pre-order on July 26 and was sold -out in a few minutes. A month later, gamers get another chance to buy the latest gaming console by Sony. While other websites such as Flipkart, Amazon, Games The Shop, Vijay Sales, Prepaid Gamer Card, Croma, and Game Loot have the console listed and will go live via these listings on the same date, August 26. Sony’s online store Shopatsc.com on the other hand has revealed the date to be August 26 from 12 pm (noon).

The standard edition for PS5 costs Rs 49,990 while the digital edition is priced at Rs 39,990. In the box, you get the console and one DualSense controller

Sony has sold over 10 million PS5 consoles globally since launch. Even facing sock issues globally, it has become the fastest-selling console ever.